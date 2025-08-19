How Dilara Zaman stays fit even at 84
When the doorbell rings, veteran actress Dilara Zaman greets visitors with a warm smile and a heartfelt welcome. On entering, she affectionately asks, “Have you eaten?”- a tone of kindness not reserved only for her guests but also for the crew members on set. On 19 June, she turned 84, yet her fitness, confidence, and spontaneity remain so inspiring that even many young people could hardly match her energy. The Naksha team spent an entire day at her Uttara residence to learn how she maintains her lifestyle at this age.
When she is not engaged in shooting, Dilara Zaman wakes up at dawn for the Fajr prayer. After praying, she rests until 8:00 am before starting her day by collecting the morning newspaper. She enjoys her breakfast while reading the newspaper.
For 43 years she has diabetes and takes insulin regularly. Her morning meal typically includes a handmade whole-grain ruti (flatbread), a bowl of vegetables and any fruit. After breakfast, she spends time watching the news on different television channels.
Living mostly alone, she explained, “I keep the television on all the time. It makes me feel as though the house is full of people.”
Both her daughters live abroad, while at home she resides with an adopted son, whom she raised from childhood. She cooks her own meals and follows a disciplined diet. Lunch usually consists of a bowl of rice, a bowl of vegetables and fish. Generally, she loves small fish.
Her afternoons are spent resting while watching television or memorising drama scripts.
Her residence is located opposite a large park. Every day at 4:00 pm she goes for a walk. Over time, casual acquaintances in the park have turned into close friendships.
“They are like my family now. Whenever they cook something nice, they bring me a portion. If fruit ripens in their rooftop gardens, they share it with me,” she shared.
Shooting schedules often alter her daily routine. Beyond her regular walking, she follows no separate fitness schedule. She prioritises her comfort when it comes to clothes.
At home, she prefers comfortable cotton outfits, prioritising ease and simplicity. When going outside, she habitually wears sarees, maintaining her elegant traditional style.
Japan changed her outlook on life
Even at the age of 84, the actress radiates vitality, confidence and spontaneity, qualities that would put many younger people to shame. She lives alone, manages everything by herself and shows no sign of fatigue. Instead, she embraces life with joy.
When asked where she draws her inspiration from, she recalled her younger daughter’s time in Japan on a Monbukagakusho scholarship, during which she stayed with her for a while.
“Japan completely changed my outlook on life. Even at 80 or 90 years old, people there manage their own work. Many live alone, some work in shops for two to three hours, others tend to their gardens, do the groceries. Age does not seem to be a barrier for them. They are calm and humble, which, I believe, contributes to their longevity.”
The influence of Japanese life on Dilara Zaman was evident when we accompanied her downstairs for photographs. It was rush hour and cars were speeding past, yet she crossed the road briskly and cautiously, entirely on her own.
Keeping pace with her walking speed proved difficult for us, demonstrating that her energy is not confined to the home but extends equally to the outside world.
As she entered the park, her walking companions greeted her warmly. Between photographs, there was playful banter with her friends. Occasionally, they go together to enjoy snacks such as ‘fuchka’ or ‘jhalmuri’. After an hour of walking, she returned home, settled in front of the television and enjoyed tea and biscuits.
Dinner is served by 9:00 pm, consisting of ruti and vegetables, similar to lunch, but with chicken replacing fish. She then spends a short time watching talk shows on television before going to bed.
“Newspapers and television news fascinate me. I cannot start my day without reading the paper and I go to sleep after watching talk shows that highlight tomorrow’s headlines. You could say I am addicted to news.”
It was surprising to learn that, despite her long career in theatre and television drama, news remains her greatest passion. Since beginning her acting journey in 1965, Dilara Zaman has worked across six decades with multiple generations, witnessing numerous technological transformations in her field.
She explained, she never complains about change; instead, she embraces every transition with positivity.
Her elder daughter lives in Canada and the younger in the United States and although they wish to take her abroad, she cannot detach herself from the love of her country.
“When I go out for walking, people show me such affection! They ask for photographs, sometimes even stepping out of rickshaws or cars to take them. Could there be a moment in life more beautiful than that?”