How Dilara Zaman stays fit even at 84

When she is not engaged in shooting, Dilara Zaman wakes up at dawn for the Fajr prayer. After praying, she rests until 8:00 am before starting her day by collecting the morning newspaper. She enjoys her breakfast while reading the newspaper.

For 43 years she has diabetes and takes insulin regularly. Her morning meal typically includes a handmade whole-grain ruti (flatbread), a bowl of vegetables and any fruit. After breakfast, she spends time watching the news on different television channels.

Living mostly alone, she explained, “I keep the television on all the time. It makes me feel as though the house is full of people.”

Both her daughters live abroad, while at home she resides with an adopted son, whom she raised from childhood. She cooks her own meals and follows a disciplined diet. Lunch usually consists of a bowl of rice, a bowl of vegetables and fish. Generally, she loves small fish.

Her afternoons are spent resting while watching television or memorising drama scripts.