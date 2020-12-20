'Cross-cultural readership a beautiful way to participate in the world'

The Istanbul-based author and humanitarian, who hails from India's Mumbai and had a decades-long run in the corporate world before relocating, explains she realised writing is her calling: "My love story with words began in school, I naturally took to writing poems since I was 12. I also maintained a journal to pen my thoughts and countless quotes even since. As life got hectic with my career, my journal only served as my companion at nights. Over the years, countless episodes and experiences have been penned in it. In 2017, when I took a sabbatical from corporate life, was when I realized that writing is truly my calling. I strongly recommend everyone to write a journal, it's a great way to save your thoughts for a later day, should you ever want to write a book. Using one's own failures or successes is a good place to begin to design a plot for the story you would want to tell to the world; after all, each one of us, is nothing but a story in life, why not use it as content to share with the world."

Agreeing that penning a 400-page book can definitely be challenging, she shares about her process: "I think research is a must to give depth and experience to readers. I travelled to all the locations I covered in my book, experiencing the voice and spirit of the land, the traditions and cuisines of the Turkish people and so on. Good research reflects in the voice of the book. Secondly, I am a firm believer of flow and energy, I cannot wake up and write a few pages every day. I have to feel the connection and that leads me to a chapter, it's always spontaneous, I never know what comes next and that keeps me excited and I hope it has come through in the pages of my book, for my readers. Last but not the least, is the premise; what you are trying to communicate. There are no fixed rules, set your own and own it till the end. Fiction is beautiful and I especially enjoy it; it has abundant room for imagination. Go ahead dream but when you wake up don't forget to pen it down, so that nothing is lost in transit."