Dating in 2020: A 5-point guide

Single Indians are now ready to dip their toes back into dating in real life (IRL) as India unlocks. However, how does one do that in the midst of this ongoing pandemic? The pandemic has changed how we communicate with each other but what hasnt changed is the need for making meaningful connections.

Bumble’s new study has found that one in two people claim they are ready to go on an in-person date. As India unlocks, Shahzeen Shivdasani, Bumble India’s relationship expert and the author of ‘Love, Lust and Lemons’, shares a handy guide and tips to help you navigate the new rules of dating in 2020.

Virtual dating is the way to go!

Meeting people at bars, going out with your friends, or even bumping into old acquaintances, now seems like a way of the past. Since finding love is as important as ever during such tough times, virtual dating is the way to go! It is through this realm that people seem more at ease with getting to know new people. Virtual dating allows you to set the boundaries and decide when you’re ready to take the next step to meet. You can plan your next virtual date on Bumble, the social networking app where women make the first move, using the apps Video Call and Voice Chat features without sharing any personal information!