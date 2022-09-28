Being lonely, unhappy increases aging more than smoking

According to the latest article published in Aging-US, any anti-ageing therapy needs to focus on one's mental health as much as on one's physical health. An international collaboration led by deep longevity with US and Chinese scientists have measured the effects of being lonely, having restless sleep, or feeling unhappy on the pace of aging and found it to be significant.

The article features a new aging clock trained and verified with blood and biometric data of 11,914 Chinese adults. This is the first aging clock to be trained exclusively on a Chinese cohort of such volume.

Aging acceleration was detected in people with a history of stroke, liver and lung diseases, smokers, and most interestingly, people in a vulnerable mental state. In fact, feeling hopeless, unhappy, and lonely was shown to increase one's biological age more than smoking. Other factors linked to aging acceleration include being single and living in a rural area (due to the low availability of medical services).