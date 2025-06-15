'I will never be able to forget my last memory with Abba'

I don’t remember how old I was then. My middle sister (Seema Khatun) and I had gone to the market with Abba. He bought us rasgullas and treated us. He also bought me a new shirt from the market. On the way back, there was water on the road. Abba carried me on his shoulders and gave the new shirt to my sister to hold. But when we got home, the shirt was nowhere to be found.

We never figured out whether she had left it at the sweet shop, dropped it somewhere in the market, or lost it while crossing the water. My sister simply couldn’t remember. Abba was very upset. He scolded her. This is the one memory from early childhood I still remember clearly with my father.

As I grew older, many more memories followed. Abba used to fish in the river. I would take food to him in the mornings. But from the riverbank, it was hard to tell where exactly he was fishing in such a vast river. So I would stand at the edge and call out, ‘Abba, Abba!’ I’d walk along the bank, calling from one side to the other, and eventually, he would hear me and row back to shore from the middle of the river.