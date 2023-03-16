French Bulldogs topple Labradors as most popular US breed

But Frenchies had "been quietly climbing the charts for many years," the AKC said in a statement.

The small-dog breed, which like Labs are considered great pets for families, are described by AKC as "one-of-a-kind," with their trademark feature being their "large bat ears."

"They get on well with other animals and enjoy making new friends of the human variety," the AKC says, adding "it is no wonder that city folk from Paris to Peoria swear by this vastly amusing and companionable breed."