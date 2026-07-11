BCS: "Becoming an ASP was my dream," says Police Cadre topper Bacchu Rahman

Congratulations. We heard that you also ranked first in the Marketing discipline under the Education Cadre in the 49th (Special) BCS. Was the Police Cadre always your goal?
Bacchu Rahman: Yes, the Police Cadre was always my goal. From the beginning of my university life, my desire to serve in the police grew stronger. Having the opportunity to ensure people's safety and contribute to maintaining law and order is a privilege. Serving in the Education Cadre is also an honour. If I had not been selected for the Police Cadre, I would have gladly served in the Education Cadre. However, becoming an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was my dream.
Are you currently employed?
Bacchu Rahman: No. I am not currently employed.
Prothom Alo :
Ranking first twice is quite an exceptional achievement. Did you follow any particular strategy?
Bacchu Rahman: My strategy was not to become overly strategic. Rather than relying on shortcuts, I focused on understanding every subject thoroughly. I would study a single topic or chapter continuously over several days. For Bangladesh Affairs, I explored the Bangladesh Bank website to gather information. I also consulted the Labour Force Survey, Population and Housing Census, Economic Survey, and various reports available on the websites of different ministries through the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). These included reports such as Education Statistics, lists of reserved forests, and data on electricity generation capacity. In addition, I read newspapers extensively and made detailed notes from them. For science, the videos produced by BigganPiC and Khan Academy were immensely helpful. At the end of each day, before going to bed, I would review everything I had studied. To improve my English, I read The Daily Star regularly. Overall, my inquisitive approach to learning was one of my greatest strengths.
How did you motivate yourself during difficult times?
Bacchu Rahman: After completing my undergraduate degree in 2023, I remained unemployed for two consecutive years, and that was undoubtedly a difficult period. However, the encouragement I received from my friends and my junior roommates gave me the confidence that I would eventually receive what I deserved, Insha'Allah. My family, especially my brother and my father, also supported me throughout that time.
Prothom Alo :
Did you ever feel that you might not succeed?
Bacchu Rahman: To be honest, I was so deeply immersed in my studies that such thoughts rarely crossed my mind. I had unwavering confidence that I would succeed. I would even tell my friends, “If you work hard, success is inevitable.” I never lost faith in myself.
Where did you attend school and college? What did you aspire to become as a child?
Bacchu Rahman: I attended Kanaidanga Secondary School in Jashore. I also completed my college education in Jashore, at Panjia College. I earned my undergraduate degree from the University of Dhaka. As a child, I was not particularly brilliant academically, nor did I have the courage to dream of achieving something great. However, I always had a quiet desire to join either the police or the armed forces. I began dreaming of becoming an ASP during the early years of my university life, and that was when my BCS journey truly began.
A career in the police is undoubtedly very demanding. Are you feeling anxious, or are you more excited about it?
Bacchu Rahman: My dream world is now entirely centred on serving in the police. Yes, policing is undoubtedly a complex and challenging profession. I chose it fully aware of those challenges because it offers an opportunity to serve people in ways that many other professions cannot. If I can contribute, even in a small way, to improving law and order, I will consider myself truly fortunate. I am somewhat concerned about how much I will be able to do for the people, but I am immensely excited about joining the service. I seek everyone's prayers so that I may dedicate myself wholeheartedly to serving the country.