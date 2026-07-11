BCS: "Becoming an ASP was my dream," says Police Cadre topper Bacchu Rahman

Prothom Alo :

Bacchu Rahman: My strategy was not to become overly strategic. Rather than relying on shortcuts, I focused on understanding every subject thoroughly. I would study a single topic or chapter continuously over several days. For Bangladesh Affairs, I explored the Bangladesh Bank website to gather information. I also consulted the Labour Force Survey, Population and Housing Census, Economic Survey, and various reports available on the websites of different ministries through the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). These included reports such as Education Statistics, lists of reserved forests, and data on electricity generation capacity. In addition, I read newspapers extensively and made detailed notes from them. For science, the videos produced by BigganPiC and Khan Academy were immensely helpful. At the end of each day, before going to bed, I would review everything I had studied. To improve my English, I read The Daily Star regularly. Overall, my inquisitive approach to learning was one of my greatest strengths.