Farjana sketches her way to fame and fortune

Farjana's father Md Jahangir Alam, an army officer, had a penchant for pencil sketches and spent his spare time drawing and doodling. As a child, Farjana would watch her father sketching and she too grew a deep interest in drawing. She never had any formal art classes. She just picked up her skills from her father.

Farjana is around 30 years old now. She married quite early and continued with her passion for drawing pictures. Her husband Md Mustafizur Rahman encouraged her too. Then one day he suggested she start a YouTube channel where she could teach drawing.