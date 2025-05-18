Angelina Jolie shimmers in sequinned gown at Cannes 2025 red carpet

Jolie's gown was a masterpiece of luxury fashion, featuring intricate embroidery and exquisite textiles. She completed her look with Chopard jewellery, wearing a diamond necklace with a pear-shaped centre stone and matching earrings.

The actress held hands and posed with Marie Colomb, Finn Bennett, and Chopard co-president Caroline Scheufele. According to the media outlet, Jolie was named godmother of this year's Trophee Chopard Award and will present it to young actors at the festival.