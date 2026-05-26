A changing market
The fire that revealed the fragility of Dhaka’s fashion industry
The sudden rise of foreign fashion brands alongside the Banani fire may well be coincidental. Yet together, they have exposed the deep fragility and imbalance within Bangladesh’s fashion industry.
The fire that exposed a silent crisis
Fires in commercial buildings in Dhaka are often blamed on electrical short circuits. Sometimes they claim lives; other times they burn down dreams instead. Entrepreneurs lose everything overnight, employees lose their livelihoods, and years of effort vanish into smoke—whether the fire breaks out in Bailey Road, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, or Banani.
A fire erupts suddenly. Thick black smoke swallows the sky. Sirens scream through the streets. The smell of burnt belongings lingers in the air, and for a moment, time itself seems to stop. Yet within days, the city resumes its rhythm as though nothing happened.
Last month, a fire tore through a commercial building on Road 12 in Banani. Before even a month passed, the city had already moved on. Most people only heard about the fire itself. What remained largely unseen, however, was how this incident suddenly illuminated a silent crisis within Bangladesh’s fashion industry. It was not merely a building that burned—it was years of investment, identity, aspiration, and security built by some of the country’s most celebrated fashion brands.
When luxury labels suddenly lost ground
Brands like House of Ahmed, Zurhem, Irises Designer Studio and Dapper—well-known names in Bangladesh’s luxury fashion landscape—operated from that building. Alongside them were smaller but respected designer labels like Rupo Shams and A/Z whose entire businesses depended on those compact studio spaces. Since the fire, some have opened pop-up stores, some are searching for new outlets, while others are struggling to recover before Eid.
I spoke to several of them personally. Beneath their resilience was visible anxiety—especially with Eid-ul-Azha approaching. One small brand has already relocated from Banani to Dhanmondi. Whether they can truly rebuild, or how long recovery will take, remains uncertain. What is certain, however, is that every restart demands fresh investment.
Rise of foreign brands in Dhaka’s fashion landscape
At the same time, Dhaka’s fashion landscape has increasingly been occupied by foreign and regional brands. Across upscale shopping districts, Pakistani and Indian labels have rapidly established their presence. One now regularly encounters outlets of Junaid Jamshed, Sana Safinaz, Maria B, Gul Ahmed, and Ritu Kumar. Their billboards dominate the skyline, while luxury hotels host exhibitions featuring more international designers.
Through multibrand stores, many more South Asian labels have quietly entered the Bangladeshi market. They are not merely selling clothes—they are offering a new retail experience, a new aspiration, even a new vocabulary of lifestyle.
More than clothes: The business of aspiration
A segment of Dhaka’s upper and upper-middle-class consumers no longer seeks clothing alone; they seek a global identity. Glittering shopping malls, curated collections, and polished international presentations have transformed fashion into a business of aspiration.
None of this is unusual. Around the world, local markets are becoming increasingly interconnected with international brands. Dhaka, too, must evolve into a global metropolis. The issue, therefore, is not the arrival of foreign brands—it is the inequality of competition.
Why local brands are fighting an unequal battle
Behind every foreign franchise lies international capital, powerful supply chains, insurance protection, inventory backup systems, and long-term expansion strategies. Most Bangladeshi fashion brands, by contrast, still rely on seasonal cash flow, limited outlets, founder-driven management, and festival-centric sales.
For many local brands, Eid seasons determine the trajectory of the entire year’s business. A fire before a major festival does not simply destroy showrooms—it disrupts inventory, weakens brand visibility, interrupts customer flow, and creates immediate financial instability.
A foreign brand may survive the loss of one outlet. A local designer label often cannot.
Why public distrust continues to grow
Following the Banani fire, many people expressed suspicion on social media. While making accusations without evidence is irresponsible, it is equally important to understand why such doubts emerge so quickly. Years of opacity surrounding urban development, real estate, business competition, and power structures have created a deep public distrust.
Fires occur frequently in this city. Investigations happen. Reports are published. Then everything fades into silence. As a result, people no longer see only destruction after major fires—they search for patterns. What surfaced after Banani was not necessarily conspiracy, but a profound crisis of trust.
Pop-Up stores and the new language of survival
The emergence of pop-up stores after the fire has also become symbolic. Pop-ups are no longer merely marketing tools; for many brands, they have become survival strategies. Temporary spaces now serve to reassure loyal customers, maintain visibility, and preserve cash flow. More than anything, they send a message to the market: “We are still here.”
The hidden fragility behind Dhaka’s fashion economy
Within this reality lies quiet urban fragility. Beneath Dhaka’s glamorous fashion economy exists a profound instability.
There was a time when Bangladeshi fashion brands did more than sell clothing. They created cultural identity—through local textiles, handcrafted artistry, festive aesthetics, and the emotional language of the middle class. But the market is changing. Today’s fashion economy is increasingly shaped by social media, shopping malls, global influences, and lifestyle branding.
When “local” is no longer enough
“Local” is no longer automatically desirable; international association itself has become a selling point.
Dhaka’s fashion market is now layered across several realities: heritage ethnic brands, Indo-Western labels without RMG background, large corporate local brands with RMG background, designer labels, small and medium entrepreneurs, and international lifestyle brands.
The harsh reality of a shifting fashion economy
The Banani fire abruptly exposed the imbalance of power between these layers. It revealed something many already sensed but rarely acknowledged openly: Bangladesh’s local fashion industry appears far stronger from the outside than it truly is within.
Markets never remain empty for long. When one player weakens, another inevitably occupies space. And perhaps that is the cruelest truth behind Dhaka’s changing fashion economy.