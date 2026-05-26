The fire that revealed the fragility of Dhaka’s fashion industry

Fires in commercial buildings in Dhaka are often blamed on electrical short circuits. Sometimes they claim lives; other times they burn down dreams instead. Entrepreneurs lose everything overnight, employees lose their livelihoods, and years of effort vanish into smoke—whether the fire breaks out in Bailey Road, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, or Banani.

A fire erupts suddenly. Thick black smoke swallows the sky. Sirens scream through the streets. The smell of burnt belongings lingers in the air, and for a moment, time itself seems to stop. Yet within days, the city resumes its rhythm as though nothing happened.

Last month, a fire tore through a commercial building on Road 12 in Banani. Before even a month passed, the city had already moved on. Most people only heard about the fire itself. What remained largely unseen, however, was how this incident suddenly illuminated a silent crisis within Bangladesh’s fashion industry. It was not merely a building that burned—it was years of investment, identity, aspiration, and security built by some of the country’s most celebrated fashion brands.