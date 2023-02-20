From Sophie Turner to Ana de Armas, celebs who rock the red carpet

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts hosted its annual Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, on Sunday.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ was the big winner at the awards, triumphing in the key categories at the ceremony seen as an indicator for next month's Oscars.

Now, let's have a look at the glitz and glamour that the stars unleashed on the red carpet. A US-based media company reported the details of the stars' magnificent dresses and gowns.