SUDIN Sotta 2.0: Spotlight on Dalit Artisan’s Brilliance

SAJIDA Foundation, a leading non-profit committed to positive social transformation, showcased the artistic brilliance of Beraid’s Dalit artisans at the ‘SUDIN Sotta 2.0’ event in Aloki, Tejgaon.

The event, attended by 200 guests, featured a captivating fashion show with members of the Rishi Para community taking the runway, donning clothes and accessories crafted by these skilled artisans. An auction of unique products crafted by the community was also organised to enhance engagement.