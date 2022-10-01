Victoria Beckham makes star-studded debut in Paris

Victoria Beckham made her debut at Paris Fashion Week on Friday with a five-star cast of models, her family on the front row and a collection filled with edgy sophistication.

The former Spice Girl, 48, who has been away from the catwalk for two years, is hoping that joining the most prestigious date in the fashion calendar can help pull her business out of debt.

She sent superstar model Bella Hadid out in an elegant green dress with long latex gloves, while her sister was dressed in a black trouser suit.

Beckham herself did not appear on the catwalk at the end of the show as is normal at fashion week.