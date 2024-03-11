Tahoor unveils exclusive Eid series for UAE and Bangladesh markets
Tahoor is launching its Eid series for the UAE and Bangladesh for the first time. This series has been designed, branded and distributed keeping in mind audiences from both the worlds. The first lot of the Eid collection is now available in store and online, in Dubai, Dhaka, Chittagong, and Sylhet.
The best of Tahoor will keep hitting its stores until the third week of Ramadan. Stay tuned and connected with your nearest Tahoor outlet or visit www.tahoorstudio.com for the best of its affordable yet luxurious Modest collections.
Tahoor has its retail outlets across the nation and it can be easily reached out through UNIMART for the basic wear. Tahoor's presence at the UAE is at a multi-brand designer outlet in Jumeirah called "The District Venue" where only Gulf designers showcase their premium line. As a registered company in UAE, Tahoor's designs have made its way up to a place where only local Emiratees make their purchases. Showcasing all the premium Gulf designers wear. The District pulls the finest Emiratee crowds.
This year, Tahoor presents the same line for its local audience who have loved and supported the brand for more than a decade now. And the splendid news is, the same collection as the UAE is now available in Bangladesh as well.