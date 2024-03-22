Viva Creations celebrate second anniversary
The elite fashion house 'Viva Creations' has expanded its popularity in a short span of time for its diverse collection of luxury apparel, jewellery, shoes, bags, accessories, and fragrances. The second anniversary of the institution was celebrated in the capital with colorful arrangements, says a press release.
On Thursday afternoon, the second anniversary of this fashion house was celebrated at its own office located on Gulshan Avenue in the capital.
Foreign Minister and Awami League's Joint General Secretary Dr. Hasan Mahmud and Md Abdus Shahid, Agriculture Minister were present as as chief guest and honourable guest respectively at the event. Md. Abdus Shahid MP, Member of Parliament for Bhola-3 Constituency Nurunnabi Chowdhury, Member of Parliament for Bhola-2 Constituency Alhaj Ali Azam, Member of Parliament for Faridpur-4 Constituency Mojibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury. Additional IGP (Administration) Kamrul Ahsan and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman BPM (Bar) were also present as special guests.
The event was hosted by Mohammad Zillur Rahman, Member of Parliament of Moulvibazar-3, Managing Director of Olila Group and Chairman of Viva Creations Limited and Hasina Nahid, Chairman of Olila Group and Managing Director of Viva Creations Limited.
Addressing the chief guest at the event, the Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud said, 'I am impressed by the diverse, luxurious and tasteful collection of Viva Creations. At present, the clothes and decorations of the people of Bangladesh are worth seeing. In that case, it is good to see that the company has gained popularity in a very short time. I wish the company more prosperity.
In the greeting speech, Managing Director of Olila Group and Director of Viva Creations, Zillur Rahman MP thanked everyone.
He said, we are motivated by the admiration and appreciation of customers. People of the country can buy all the elite clothes of the Indian subcontinent from Viva Creations without spending extra money. Viva Creations brings to consumers a collection of 300 designers from the Indian subcontinent under one roof at affordable prices. We have plans to enrich our collection in the coming days.
Elite shopping mall Viva Creations launched in January 2022 with all modern and traditional wedding collections from the Indian subcontinent. The company has already gained popularity as well as secured a unique position with quality, tasteful clothing in perfect tailoring and proper fitting. Viva Creations is offering tasteful, classy, and highest quality clothing, says the press release.