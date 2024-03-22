Viva Creations celebrate second anniversary

The elite fashion house 'Viva Creations' has expanded its popularity in a short span of time for its diverse collection of luxury apparel, jewellery, shoes, bags, accessories, and fragrances. The second anniversary of the institution was celebrated in the capital with colorful arrangements, says a press release.

On Thursday afternoon, the second anniversary of this fashion house was celebrated at its own office located on Gulshan Avenue in the capital.

Foreign Minister and Awami League's Joint General Secretary Dr. Hasan Mahmud and Md Abdus Shahid, Agriculture Minister were present as as chief guest and honourable guest respectively at the event. Md. Abdus Shahid MP, Member of Parliament for Bhola-3 Constituency Nurunnabi Chowdhury, Member of Parliament for Bhola-2 Constituency Alhaj Ali Azam, Member of Parliament for Faridpur-4 Constituency Mojibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury. Additional IGP (Administration) Kamrul Ahsan and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman BPM (Bar) were also present as special guests.