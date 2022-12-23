Renowned fashion designer Emdad Hoque no more

He went through a kidney transplant due to complications few years back. He had recovered and had been living a healthy life since then. However, when he suddenly fell sick due to shortness of breath about a month ago, he was admitted to the Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli.

Later, he was put on life support when his condition worsened. After being in that condition for 50 days, he died at 2.16 pm on Friday.

Emdad Hoque wasn’t just a witness to the emergence and rise of Bangladeshi fashion industry, he was rather an active companion of it. His engagement with this industry dates back to 1985.