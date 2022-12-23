Renowned fashion designer Emdad Hoque no more

He went through a kidney transplant due to complications few years back. He had recovered and had been living a healthy life since then. However, when he suddenly fell sick due to shortness of breath about a month ago, he was admitted to the Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli.
Later, he was put on life support when his condition worsened. After being in that condition for 50 days, he died at 2.16 pm on Friday.
Emdad Hoque wasn’t just a witness to the emergence and rise of Bangladeshi fashion industry, he was rather an active companion of it. His engagement with this industry dates back to 1985.
He was a contributor to the now-defunct ‘Bichitra’ magazine. While pursuing his studies he became involved with the Bangladeshi local fashion industry through writing.
After completing his masters in marketing from Dhaka University, he joined BRAC’s sericulture project instead of choosing a conventional job. Later, he moved on to ‘Grameen Udyog’ as the chief product development officer.
Apart from product development and design, Emdad Hoque had an extraordinary foresight to predict the market. After leading Grameen Udyog to a certain standard, he left it.
He then along with a few of his co-workers established ‘Banglar Mela’. He was a notable director and designer of this company. He had special contribution to the enviable success of Banglar Mela back then.
Leaving the designer’s position at Banglar Mela, he launched his own company Studio Emdad later. Although he had an outlet at first, he worked out of his home towards the end.
At the beginning of his career Emdad used to design men’s wear. It was he who popularised Bangladeshi designers’ wedding wear. Outfits designed by him have been displayed at home and abroad.
He had been the vice-president of Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh since its founding.