Hummingbirds and hooves take over the red carpet at Met Gala

From Bad Bunny's Tudor-inspired hat and shoes resembling cloven hooves to the hummingbird perched delicately on Zendaya's neck, the hosts set the tone at fashion's biggest night -- the annual Met Gala in New York.

Florals, animals and vintage couture abounded at the so-called Oscars of the East Coast, a mammoth fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

The extravaganza's dress code this year is "The Garden of Time" -- which draws inspiration from the 1962 short story of the same name, written by English writer JG Ballard.

In essence, it is about the ephemeral nature of beauty -- perhaps a weighty theme to press on the luminaries attending this year's gala.