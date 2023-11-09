Met unveils 'Sleeping Beauties' gala, exhibit theme for 2024

The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Wednesday unveiled the theme for the Costume Institute's 2024 exhibition and gala, the fashion world's party of the year – ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’.

Every year, the Met Gala draws a who's who of A-listers from the worlds of fashion, film, politics and sports -- a list tightly curated by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Next year, the party will take place in Manhattan on 6 May to celebrate the opening of the exhibition, which the public can view from 10 May through 2 September. Both are cosponsored by popular video sharing app TikTok.