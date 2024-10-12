Harris stars on Vogue cover as 'candidate for our times'

US vice president and Democratic White House hopeful Kamala Harris appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine Friday, with the style bible calling her a "candidate for our times."

A cover shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz captured the 59-year-old in a chocolate-colored suit and a silk blouse, seated in an armchair.

A long article on Harris features a series of largely familiar anecdotes, including the story of her sudden rise to the top of the Democratic ticket after president Joe Biden's shock withdrawal from the race in July.