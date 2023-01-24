Josephine Baker and the Roaring Twenties celebrated by Dior

Singer, dancer, activist and member of the French Resistance, "Baker was a great artist... who used her clothes to establish herself and her position," Maria Grazia Chiuri, head designer for Dior womenswear, told AFP ahead of the show.

Baker was a client and muse of Christian Dior himself -- her athletic body and short hair representing a different femininity from the slim-waisted figure of his iconic "New Look" of the 1930s with its famous bar jacket and corolla skirt.

Baker came to Paris in 1925 to perform in the Revue Negre at the Champs-Elysees Theatre where she was expected to play up to the racial stereotypes of the day.