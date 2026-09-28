Women's Fashion Week kicks off in Paris

Paris Women's Fashion Week opens Monday with a debut show from South African brand MaXhosa Africa and a fresh collection from new-ish Canadian trendsetters Matieres Fecales, look to lift the gloom surrounding the sector.

A total of 67 catwalk shows for 2027 Spring-Summer have been planned for this Fashion Week, with dozens of other brands set to show their designs in private viewings and events around the French capital.

Industry big beasts Christian Dior and Saint Laurent will send their models out on Tuesday.

It could be a last show for Saint Laurent's Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello, who has been the driving force behind the brand's success for the past decade but is reportedly heading for the exit.