Paris fashionistas says au revoir to design legend Dries Van Noten  

Fashion great Dries Van Noten made an emotional farewell at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday as he headed into retirement at just 66.

"I don't know how I'm feeling yet. It was very intense, I'm really very happy," he said backstage immediately after the show.

Hundreds came to a hangar in northern Paris to bid adieu to the "Flemish master".

With designers such as Giorgio Armani and the late Karl Lagerfeld determined to work well into their 80s, Van Noten's decision to hang up his needles earlier this year came as a shock.

While not a household name, he is beloved in fashion circles for a 40-year career in which he combined audacity, sophistication and poetry.