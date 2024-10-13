After Shanghai, Bangladesh’s Arny heads for Miami

She shared that this year’s the World Fashion Week, China featured designers from 90 countries, with only 10 unique designers chosen to participate in the fashion show, and Arny was one of them. Apart from the fashion show, her collection has been presented in several other cities as well. The show also provided opportunities for collaboration, which will help her in future projects. In addition to clothing, she has been asked to work on jewelry and other accessories. Shanghai has also provided a year-round store for Arny and nine other designers, where buyers can come to view and order their products.

Following the success of the Shanghai show, Arny has received invitations to showcase her collection in several other countries, including Peru, Zimbabwe, and Indonesia.

the World Fashion Week, China has signed a 10-year contract with Arny and other selected designers to expand the market for sustainable luxury fashion. Investors in China are also impressed with her work and have expressed interest in investing. Arny shared that her sustainable yet trendy collection was well-received by buyers as well.