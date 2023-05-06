King Charles coronation: royals wear historic robes, guests don bold colours

From traditional robes to statement headpieces, royals and guests wore an array of colourful outfits for the coronation of Britain's King Charles III on Saturday, filling London's Westminster Abbey with a mix of hues and designs.

The monarch arrived in the crimson velvet Robe of State, worn by his grandfather King George VI at his 1937 coronation, a crimson coronation tunic and cream silk overshirt with royal naval trousers.

He changed into ceremonial regalia worn by his predecessors to be crowned: the gold-silk full-length Supertunica coat and the Coronation Sword Belt, and over that the gold cloth Imperial Mantle, originally made for the coronation of George IV in 1821 and the oldest vestment in the service.