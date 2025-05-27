Jeremy Strong brings male power-dressing to Cannes

Not content to let extravagant sculptural dresses steal all the limelight on the Cannes red carpet, 'Succession' star Jeremy Strong has brought some eye-catching male designer wear to the film festival.

The 46-year-old, who served on the Cannes Festival jury, showcased a range of bold sartorial choices from a baggy peach-coloured corduroy shirt on opening day to a pastel green tuxedo and bow tie.

The father-of-three, Oscar-nominated for his role in Donald Trump biopic 'The Apprentice', has given full expression to his love of bright monochrome outfits in a place where most men play safe in black and white.