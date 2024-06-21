London's V&A celebrates Naomi Campbell, 'fashion legend'

In 1987, Naomi Campbell became the first black model to grace the cover of UK Vogue in 20 years, and her trailblasing career is now being recognised by London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

Campbell was such a fixture on catwalks in the 1990s that she was referred to by her first name only, just like fellow supermodels Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista.

She remains a highly influential figure in the industry and is the first supermodel to have a V&A exhibition dedicated to her.

The "NAOMI In Fashion" show, which opens on Saturday, explores the dozens of looks that have marked the history of fashion during Campbell's 40-year career.

Born in 1970, Campbell saw herself as a dancer, like her mother, when she was a child. Aged 15, an agent spotted her in London's Covent Garden and two years later she had already appeared on several fashion magazine covers and in shows in New York, Milan and Paris.