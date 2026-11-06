Fashion

In photos

Alia Bhatt stuns in simple linen saree and blouse made of silver

The premiere of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s film Ramayana took place on 3 November. Alia Bhatt attended the premiere of her husband’s film in Mumbai, where she turned heads with an unusual look. She paired a simple green linen saree with a striking blouse crafted from silver ornaments. The contrast between the ornate blouse and the understated saree created a distinctive fashion statement. Sharing photos of her look ahead of Diwali, Alia wrote, “An epic start to Diwali.” Here is a closer look at her outfit in 13 photographs.

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Alia Bhatt chose a green linen saree for the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor’s film Ramayana. The standout feature of her look was the unusual blouse paired with the simple saree.
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Alia’s saree is by the Indian designer brand Anavila. Called the ‘Gumal Linen Saree’, it is made from chambray linen fabric.
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The green body of the saree is complemented by a contrasting blue border. Delicate zari work along the border lends the saree minimalist elegance.
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The saree is priced at 14,500 Indian rupees on Anavila’s website. With its simple design, it can be worn for everyday occasions as well as festive events.
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The most striking element of Alia’s look was her blouse, adorned with silver ornaments. It was specially made by RAH Jewels, the label of designers Rimple and Harpreet.
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The blouse features a halter neck, a round neckline at the front and an open-back cut. The sleeveless piece is intricately decorated with silver ornaments throughout.
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Alia wore the saree in a traditional style. However, the train was draped in a way that kept the design of the silver blouse clearly visible.
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With the ornate blouse, Alia avoided wearing heavy jewellery.
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Alia’s earrings came from the personal jewellery collection of Sunita Kapoor, the mother of her stylist, Rhea Kapoor.
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A small green teep on her forehead made her look effortlessly beautiful.
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Alia wore her hair loose with a centre parting. Soft waves towards the ends gave her hairstyle a natural finish.
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Her makeup featured shimmery pink eyeshadow, kajal and mascara. A light pink blush and highlighter on her cheeks, along with glossy pink lipstick, completed the look.
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Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor planned Alia’s look. Mickey Contractor did her makeup, while Hrishikesh Naskar styled her hair. Alia’s appearance shows how an unusual blouse paired with a simple saree can bring a fresh touch to festive dressing.
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