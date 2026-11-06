In photos

Alia Bhatt stuns in simple linen saree and blouse made of silver

The premiere of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s film Ramayana took place on 3 November. Alia Bhatt attended the premiere of her husband’s film in Mumbai, where she turned heads with an unusual look. She paired a simple green linen saree with a striking blouse crafted from silver ornaments. The contrast between the ornate blouse and the understated saree created a distinctive fashion statement. Sharing photos of her look ahead of Diwali, Alia wrote, “An epic start to Diwali.” Here is a closer look at her outfit in 13 photographs.