India Couture Week 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari adds her charm to runway

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari stole the show with her showstopper look on Day 6 of India Couture Week 2024.

On Monday, the 'Heeramandi' star walked the ramp for designer Jayanti Reddy. She looked exquisite in a peplum top paired with a sharara.

The ensemble is adorned with sequin embroidery. She accessorised her look with a choker necklace and kept her hair straight. For glam, she opted for a bold red lip colour.

Her walk added a regal touch to the runway at The Taj Palace, Delhi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show 'Heeramandi,' where her Gajagamini walk went viral.