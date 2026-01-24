Paris fashion doyenne Nichanian bows out at Hermes after 37 years

France's Veronique Nichanian will present her final men's collection for Hermes after 37 years as chief designer, the end of an era for the family-run firm and one of the industry's top female creatives.

Her departure adds to the upheaval at the top of the European luxury clothing sector over the last 12 months, which has seen a new generation of designers promoted at a host of brands including Chanel, Dior and Gucci.

Many of them were barely in school when the doyenne of Paris fashion took over menswear at Hermes in 1988 with instructions from then company boss Jean-Louis Dumas to run it "like your small company".

Paris-born Nichanian helped transform a niche luxury brand known for its scarves and leather goods into a global fashion profit machine with sales of menswear estimated at several billion euros a year.