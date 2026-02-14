Global icon Ahad Raza Mir wears Bangladeshi brand Zurhem during Australia tour
Bangladeshi luxury menswear label Zurhem continues to expand its global presence as internationally acclaimed Pakistani actor and singer Ahad Raza Mir appeared in the brand during a series of public engagements across Australia, held in support of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust’s cancer fundraising initiative, reports a press release.
Known for its refined tailoring, minimalist design language, and commitment to craftsmanship, Zurhem created two impeccably tailored suits for the tour, each reflecting the brand’s signature balance of timeless structure and modern sophistication.
The first look featured a dark brown superfine wool two-piece suit, styled with a black T-shirt for an effortless contemporary finish, while the second showcased a navy blue pinstriped superwool suit, paired with a black T-shirt for a modern interpretation of a classic sartorial silhouette defined by clean lines and quiet confidence.
The looks were curated by renowned celebrity stylist and Sunday Times Pakistan Editorial Content Director Ozan Khan, who selected Zurhem for its distinctive approach to tailoring—classic, chic silhouettes executed with precision and restraint.
The understated elegance of the designs complemented both the dignity of the fundraising initiative and the global stature of the wearer.
Under the direction of creative director Mehruz Munir, Zurhem continues to champion craftsmanship, precision tailoring, and enduring design principles, positioning Bangladeshi luxury fashion confidently on the international stage.
Collaborations such as this underscore the brand’s growing global resonance, demonstrating how thoughtful design rooted in heritage and modernity can travel seamlessly across borders.