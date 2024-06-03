Prateik Babbar upcycles late mom Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram sarees

Actor Prateik Babbar, who made a style statement when he attended the Mumbai screening of his late mother Smita Patil's film 'Manthan', wore a suit-pant made from her Kanjeevaram sarees.

Designer Rahul Vijay, who designed the outfit, recently took to his Instagram to share details about it. Rahul also thanked Prateik for giving him the chance to create the masterpiece.

Discussing the creation process of the outfit, he wrote, "Thank you @_prat for letting me dig into the archives of your late mother, and the very iconic Smita Patil."