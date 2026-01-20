'True maestro': Tributes pour in for Italian designer Valentino

Tributes poured in Monday for Valentino Garavani, the Italian designer who dressed some of the world's most elegant women, following his death aged 93.

"This feels like the end of an era. He will be deeply missed," wrote actor Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram, alongside a photo of her kissing Valentino on the cheek.

She recalled a man "in love with beauty, his family, his muses, his friends" -- and who "always pestered me to 'at least wear a little mascara' when I came to dinner".

Valentino's death comes just months after the passing of another Italian style legend, Giorgio Armani, and tributes came from the global fashion world and beyond.

"Today, we lost a true maestro who will forever be remembered for his art," wrote Donatella Versace on Instagram.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford said she was "heartbroken", saying Valentino was "a true master of his craft".