Balmain recovers in shiny, flowery style from Paris robbery 

French label Balmain managed to pull together a very shiny and exuberant show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday despite the dramatic robbery that saw dozens of its outfits stolen just 10 days earlier.

The fashion world loves drama but normally it doesn't involve violent heists, so there was outsized attention as Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing rushed to prepare his spring-summer 2024 collection.

Rousteing announced on September 17 that a driver had been "hijacked" on the way from a Paris airport to the brand's headquarters by a gang of thieves who stole 50 outfits.