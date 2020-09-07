Before you buy art for your home

Works of art can be inspiring, there is no wonder why beautiful art makes it to home interiors and personal spaces. Striking and meaningful art like sculptures, paintings, figurines and wall art liven things up and facilitate in creating a home's soul, reflecting one's personality in their surrounding space.

"Let's admit it, stark white spaces or plain walls can be quite uninteresting! A pretty artwork visually aids in creating a feeling of movement linked to everything else in the room that is motionless, thus adding a prompt colour and pizazz to the space. Once you have selected on an artwork, you can complement it by adding in fixtures and accessories like upholstery, cushions, rugs and lamps, thus creating a truly finished look", Hemil Parikh, founder, Elysium Abodes LLP told IANSlife.