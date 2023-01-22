Bode returns to Paris with family-inspired fashion

The show started movingly with an introduction by Bode's uncle, who spoke of recently losing his wife, a photographer who took many pictures of the family from which the night's collection were drawn.

"We used details from some of my mom's clothes taken from photos from the sixties and seventies," Bode told reporters backstage. "We have an entire board of pictures that my aunt took of the family."

Bode's handcrafted clothes, often made from recycled antique fabrics, quilts and grain sacks helped win her Menswear Designer of the Year at the CFDA Awards in 2022.