Melania Trump brings steely fashion game back to Washington

Where in the world is Melania Trump? She made her return to Washington in a sharply tailored outfit exuding international woman of mystery, as her husband once again became president of the United States.

Her long navy coat and matching wide-brimmed hat -- which shielded her eyes in most photos and hindered her commander-in-chief husband's attempts to give her a peck before his swearing-in -- drew snark comments on social media and a flurry of comparisons to a 1980s video game character.

"Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?" quipped the internet, referring to the franchise that spun off into a popular 1990s geography game show for kids, and featured a criminal mastermind dressed in a long, carmine trench coat and eye-obscuring fedora.

Melania Trump's silk-wool coat and skirt were Adam Lippes, an independent American designer based in New York, an ensemble paired with an ivory blouse tightly wrapped at the Slovenian-born former model's neck.