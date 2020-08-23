Face mask a new fashion accessory in ‘New Normal’

The world is coping with the new normal arisen by the coronavirus pandemic. The fashion industry is quickly pivoting the production of chic face masks. Although masks are not fashion accessories but the fashionistas are aware enough of the fact that masks are now an essential part of their face.

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made it mandatory to wear masks no matter wherever you are, people are now moving to fashion face masks matching with their outfits.

Bangladeshis are not lagging behind. More or less everyone wears masks now. There are makeshift shops that sell masks besides pharmacies and departmental stores.