Face mask a new fashion accessory in ‘New Normal’

Tariqur Rahman Khan
The world is coping with the new normal arisen by the coronavirus pandemic. The fashion industry is quickly pivoting the production of chic face masks. Although masks are not fashion accessories but the fashionistas are aware enough of the fact that masks are now an essential part of their face.

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made it mandatory to wear masks no matter wherever you are, people are now moving to fashion face masks matching with their outfits.

Bangladeshis are not lagging behind. More or less everyone wears masks now. There are makeshift shops that sell masks besides pharmacies and departmental stores.

The price of disposable masks in pharmacies is 25 taka. Cotton mask is being sold at 120 taka per piece, sponge anti-dust mask is being sold at 50 taka. N-95 (8210) mask is sold at 250 taka per piece while N-95 (8110S) at 180 taka and PM-2.5 mouth mask 120 taka.

The Xiaomi brand masks being imported from China are priced at 350 taka for AirPop 360 degree Anti Fog Mask, 450 taka for Smartly Filter Mask and 1,750 taka for Xiaomi PM-2.5 Light Weight Mask.

Tamanna Haque, proprietor of online Mask Zen, said her shop came up with stylish and cloth masks. They are comfortable to use as they are made of cotton fabric.

Fashionable masks are being sold at the fashion house Yellow. The sales manager of the company's Gulshan branch said that most people buy masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus. There are different stylish masks in the shop being sold at 80, 125, 145, 145, 395 and 695 taka.

Hure Jannat, a customer and a job holder at Yellow told Prothom Alo, "Masks are not just a necessity now, they are also a fashion accessory. So in addition to protecting yourself, it adds an extra bit to your outfit.”

