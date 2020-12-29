Frozen in time: Aesthetic excellence in creative fusion

Grace Moon loves to play around with fabrics. Fabrics are the inspiration that sparks her creativity, as is evident in her various collections. Her colours and patterns stand out and she has a penchant highlighting heritage with a twist. And she brought this passion to the ramp in Dhaka.

At the fashion show, ‘Frozen in Time,’ held on 27 December at the Amari Hotel in Dhaka, this internationally renowned fashion designer of Korean-American origin, did not just display ‘hanbok’, the traditional dress of her own ethnic background, but also presented the Bangladeshi panjabi with an interpretation of her own.

Organised by the lifestyle magazine ICE Today with support from Korban, the fashion show began with a modern and mixed presentation of clothes from both countries. The fabrics, designs and patterns displayed in the first part of the show had reflections of her New York venture. She brought a similar feel in her collection at the 2017 New York Fashion Week.