Getting permanent eyelash extensions? Keep these points in mind

Going through a permanent make-up procedure can be tricky, especially if you are a first timer. When it comes to permanent eyelash extensions, one needs to take the right before and after care steps to prevent the extensions from getting damaged or falling out sooner.

Mumbai-based permanent make-up specialist Shagun Gupta shares a few points to keep in mind if you’re set to go through with the procedure:

Learn about the products that are going to be used and what are the activities that can damage your extensions.

Avoid all kinds of oil - based cosmetic and beauty products around your eye area before a procedure

Study the consultation form that contains the information regarding the whole process very carefully