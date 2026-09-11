New York Fashion Week in photos: A splash of colour on the runway
Glittering runways, eye-catching outfits and camera flashes have brought New York Fashion Week to life. Models are walking the runway in one new collection after another. In some places, final preparations for shows are under way, while familiar faces from the fashion world make appearances elsewhere. Here is a photo story featuring a selection of images from the event, which began on 10 September.
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