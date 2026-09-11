Fashion

New York Fashion Week in photos: A splash of colour on the runway

Glittering runways, eye-catching outfits and camera flashes have brought New York Fashion Week to life. Models are walking the runway in one new collection after another. In some places, final preparations for shows are under way, while familiar faces from the fashion world make appearances elsewhere. Here is a photo story featuring a selection of images from the event, which began on 10 September.

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A model walks the runway for the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York on 10 September, 2026.
AFP
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A model walks the runway for the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York on 10 September, 2026.
AFP
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A model prepares backstage for the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York on 10 September, 2026.
AFP
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Models present the latest creations from Diane von Furstenberg during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, US, 10 September, 2026.
REUTERS
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A model presents the latest creations from Diane von Furstenberg during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, US, 20 September, 2026.
REUTERS
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A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2027 Christian Siriano collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, US 10 September, 2026.
REUTERS
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A model presents the latest Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, US, 10 September, 2026.
REUTERS
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Models present the latest creations from Diane von Furstenberg during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, US, 10 September, 2026.
REUTERS
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A model presents the latest Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, US, 10 September, 2026.
REUTERS
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Models present the latest creations from Diane von Furstenberg during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, US, 10 September, 2026.
REUTERS
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A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York on 10 September, 2026.
AFP
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A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York on 10 September, 2026.
AFP
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