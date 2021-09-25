'It's time to go back to the basics'

In my class, it was only me who came up with this. I was using old clothes and they would look at me and say, are you sure you want to do this? And I said, yes, I do. I am sure. It's a really big trend in all these western countries. Asian countries have this mindset, if it's been used before, you tend to think of it as this inferior thing, that poor people use it.

So that was their reaction -- I don't want to wear it because someone else wore it. That was the whole mindset. I really wanted to change this. My lecturers at AOD were really supportive. They said, yes, that's a good idea and it's going to come up in the future. And in the pandemic, if you look up about fashion, there won't be anything without the word 'sustainability'. The pandemic has really changed the way we look at things. We really need to utilise whatever resources we have around us. You can't just be waiting till your shipment arrives. You can't even go to a store.

Now that I have graduated, I realise first year students are all doing some sort of sustainable element. I have this Instagram account open to all new fashion students and anybody who is interested in sustainable fashion, message me and ask me, how do I do this? How do I make this sustainable?

I see a lot of change and a lot of enthusiasm towards sustainable fashion and I think I must have had some impact in the college. I even put a box up in front of the AOD for people to put garments there, whatever they throw out. They knew me as the girl who collects left over clothes, left over fabrics. In the middle of class they would come and give me bags of fabric scraps. I think that really started this revolution in the thinking pattern.