Our bad fashion habits and how we might change them, in numbers

7 to 10

The average number of times a garment is worn before it is discarded, according to the Ellen Macarthur Foundation.

5

The maximum number of new items we should be buying every year if we are to reach the 1.5 degree Celsius global warming limit set out by the UN, according to the Hot or Cool institute think tank.

Around 30 per cent

The percentage of donated clothes that ends up in landfills or incinerators abroad, according to Hot or Cool. They can also end up undercutting local vendors if they flood the market.