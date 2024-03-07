Seaside Chanel, Louis Vuitton pussyhats at Paris Fashion Week

The last day of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday saw Chanel take a trip back to its seaside origins, while Louis Vuitton looked to a space-age future that also included a luxury take on the "pussyhat".

Chanel's show was dedicated to the northern French seaside town of Deauville where its founder Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel opened her first boutique in 1912.

It began with a short film starring Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz -- a tribute to classic 1960s French classic ‘A Man and a Woman’ -- set in Deauville.

On the catwalk, the stars of the show were, fittingly, some huge-brimmed beach hats.