Top trends to watch from Milan Fashion Week

Despite chilly fall and winter temperatures, designers went all out for the see-through trend, whether at Armani, Prada, Gucci or Alberta Ferretti and more.

At Dolce & Gabbana, it wasn't just supermodel Naomi Campbell on the catwalk and Eva Mendes in the front row supplying the wow factor, but a series of chic, skin-bearing looks -- all in black and inspired by the classic tuxedo.