Milan Fashion Week fires up catwalks despite cautious outlook

Milan Fashion Week kicked off its runway shows Wednesday with the fashion set tackling a fresh round of sashaying, posing and air-kissing -- even amid an uncertain outlook for luxury.

On the first day of women's shows, two anti-fur activists stormed the Fendi catwalk before being forcibly removed, while outside the venues, traffic snarled as hundreds of arriving fashion influencers primped for the awaiting cameras.

Upcoming shows from Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, among many others, promise a dose of festivity and froufrou in Italy's northern fashion capital following fashion weeks in New York and London.

But the 56 runway shows through Sunday on Milan's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 calendar come amid a backdrop of uncertainty in the global luxury fashion market. Muted growth projections, inflation concerns, an economic slowdown in China and geopolitical risk are all weighing on the sector.