L’Oreal Paris launches initiative against ‘street harassment’

According to a study about gender equality conducted in eight countries (India, Canada, France, Italy, Mexico, Spain, UK and US), sexual harassment in public spaces was identified as the no. 1 issue women and girls are facing across the world.

As much as 78 per cent of women globally have experienced sexual harassment in public spaces, said the survey by L’Oreal Paris - IPSOS. It added that only 25 per cent of victims say someone helped, adding 86 per cent of us do not know what to do when we witness it happening.

The beauty brand has developed an awareness and training programme ‘Stand Up’ against street harassment, in partnership with the NGO Hollaback!.

The programme offers a proven 5D methodology (Direct, Distract, Delegate, Document, Delay), to help both men and women to safely intervene if they witness or experience street harassment.

The global initiative was launched in India through a virtual event, attended by Gruart, Emily May, co-founder and executive director of Hollaback!, Sohini Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Breakthrough India, and Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari, brand ambassador of L’Oreal Paris, India.