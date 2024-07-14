Radhika Merchant looks breathtaking in hand-painted lehenga

Radhika Merchant, the new bride in town, continues to turn heads with her impeccable fashion choices.

Following her captivating bridal outfits, Radhika, Anant Ambani's bride, mesmerised everyone with her breathtaking ensemble at the Shubh Aashirwad or blessings ceremony.

The star of the event was undoubtedly Radhika's hand-painted lehenga, which showcased a perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary elegance.

The intricate details and vibrant colours of the lehenga highlighted her sophisticated style, making her the centre of attention.

For Shubh Aashirwad's look, Radhika wore a lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make this masterpiece for the bride.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Radhika's new look brought Jayasri's painting to life, the lehenga's 12 panels are hand-painted on a special Italian canvas.