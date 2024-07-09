Sara, Janhvi, Ananya add glam to Anant-Radhika's haldi ceremony

The haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a star-studded affair. Several Bollywood celebs attended the event including Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, among others.

These celebs brought their fashion A-game to the celebrations. Sara, Ananya and Janhvi stunned everyone with their gorgeous looks.

Sara Ali Khan chose a colourful lehenga set for the Haldi ceremony. She completed her look with a matching dupatta draped on the shoulder. Sara accessorised the outfit with an embroidered potli bag, a choker necklace, kadhas, and rings. She took to her Instagram handle to share the picture.