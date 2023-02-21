Burberry's Lee stages an ode to British heritage in debut runway show

Faux fur, oversized coats and hot water bottles dominated Burberry’s BRBY.L runway as Daniel Lee presented his vision for the British heritage label at London Fashion Week on Monday.

Set in a dark marquee in London's Kennington Park, Lee delivered a colourful take on Burberry's classic camel, black and red check as Burberry steps into a new era under his tenure.

The 37-year-old, Bradford, England-born chief creative officer drew inspiration from the brand's affinity with exploration and the outdoors in his first collection for the fashion house, according to the show notes.