Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal weave regal magic at their reception

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal arrived at their wedding reception as husband and wife looking regal.

Making her first appearance post-wedding, Sonakshi could be seen sporting a red-coloured silk saree. She accessorised her saree with a choker-style green and gold necklace along with matching drop earrings and red bangles.

The actor slayed the bun look at the reception also and she adorned with a garland of jasmine tied around her bun.